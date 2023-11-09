Snow Showers + Gusty Winds Persist this Evening

THIS EVENING: Flakes are flying in the the valley, along with windy conditions. Some snowy, icy spots on roads in the northern valley where temperatures are closer to freezing. We’ll continue to see areas of snow showers through this evening, but as the low pressure system pulls away, coverage will become less and less. After blustery northwest wind gusts above 30 mph this afternoon, winds will also ease up tonight with gusts dropping into the teens after nightfall. Highs in the low to mid 30s north, mid 30s to low 40s south. Temperatures drop below freezing again overnight, so roads and ice walks that are wet may become icy.

FRIDAY: Waking up, temperatures will be above average in the upper 20s and low 30s thanks to the insulating cloud cover overnight. A few flurries may fly but generally a quieter day and cooler highs on Friday with highs in the middle to upper 30s and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Less wind!

THIS WEEKEND: The weekend looks very nice with a mostly sunny sky on Veterans Day and highs in the low to middle 40s. It will be a little breezy Saturday with southeasterly winds gusting into the 20s. Sunshine again on Sunday with warmer highs in the upper 40s and even some mid 50s. It will be a warmer southwesterly flow Sunday as gusts approach 25 mph.

FARGO FORECAST:

Friday: Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. Low: 29 High: 37

Saturday (Veteran’s Day): Mostly sunny. Breezy. Low: 27 High: 43

Sunday: A few clouds with breezy winds. Low: 33 High: 55

Monday: Mostly sunny. Low: 32 High: 54

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 39 High: 58

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 36 High: 54

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 37 High: 52

