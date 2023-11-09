Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Snow Showers + Gusty Winds Persist this Evening

Temperatures Trending Above Average Next Week
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIS EVENING: Flakes are flying in the the valley, along with windy conditions. Some snowy, icy spots on roads in the northern valley where temperatures are closer to freezing. We’ll continue to see areas of snow showers through this evening, but as the low pressure system pulls away, coverage will become less and less. After blustery northwest wind gusts above 30 mph this afternoon, winds will also ease up tonight with gusts dropping into the teens after nightfall. Highs in the low to mid 30s north, mid 30s to low 40s south. Temperatures drop below freezing again overnight, so roads and ice walks that are wet may become icy.

FRIDAY: Waking up, temperatures will be above average in the upper 20s and low 30s thanks to the insulating cloud cover overnight. A few flurries may fly but generally a quieter day and cooler highs on Friday with highs in the middle to upper 30s and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Less wind!

THIS WEEKEND: The weekend looks very nice with a mostly sunny sky on Veterans Day and highs in the low to middle 40s. It will be a little breezy Saturday with southeasterly winds gusting into the 20s. Sunshine again on Sunday with warmer highs in the upper 40s and even some mid 50s. It will be a warmer southwesterly flow Sunday as gusts approach 25 mph.

FARGO FORECAST:

Friday: Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. Low: 29 High: 37

Saturday (Veteran’s Day): Mostly sunny. Breezy. Low: 27 High: 43

Sunday: A few clouds with breezy winds. Low: 33 High: 55

Monday: Mostly sunny. Low: 32 High: 54

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 39 High: 58

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 36 High: 54

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 37 High: 52

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First-responders on scene of school bus versus truck crash in West Fargo
School bus versus truck crash in West Fargo
Eric Meyer
Fargo man given months to live; benefit set up for wife and kids
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A Moorhead man is in custody after threatening someone with a gun and fleeing the scene.
One man in custody after assault in Moorhead
File photo of police lights.
Police respond to report of robbery on Northern Pacific Avenue

Latest News

Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
November 9, 2023, 5:00pm Weather
First Alert StormTeam Weather
Afternoon Flakes Fly! Wind Whips into Tonight
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon Weather – November 9
Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today Weather - November 9