Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Snow North, Windy Everywhere Today

Temperatures Trending Above Average!
By Lisa Green
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Expect cooler highs on Thursday and Friday, with snow likely on Thursday in northwestern Minnesota and the northern valley. Expect only very light accumulations with the possibility of as much as 1-3 inches in Lake of the Woods, MN. Otherwise, those that see snow will generally see less than half an inch. Blustery again with the combination of wind gusts and falling snow bringing down visibility in some areas. We’ll see more clouds than sun in the southern half of the area with highs in the 30s to middle 40s on Thursday and middle to upper 30s on Friday.

THIS WEEKEND: The weekend looks very nice with a mostly sunny sky on Veterans Day and highs in the low to middle 40s. Sunshine again on Sunday with warmer highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. It will be a bit breezy both weekend days with a southeasterly flow Saturday and a warmer southwesterly flow Sunday as gusts approach 25 mph.

FARGO FORECAST:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Low: 33 High: 43

Friday: Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. Low: 29 High: 39

Saturday (Veteran’s Day): Mostly sunny. Breezy. Low: 27 High: 43

Sunday: A few clouds with breezy winds. Low: 31 High: 52

Monday: Mostly sunny. Low: 32 High: 54

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 36 High: 55

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 39 High: 54

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First-responders on scene of school bus versus truck crash in West Fargo
School bus versus truck crash in West Fargo
Eric Meyer
Fargo man given months to live; benefit set up for wife and kids
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A Moorhead man is in custody after threatening someone with a gun and fleeing the scene.
One man in custody after assault in Moorhead
Terry Jay Bercier, 49, Bemidji, MN
Bemidji man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting woman he met online

Latest News

Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today Weather - November 9
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00PM Weather November 8
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00PM Weather November 8
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM Weather – November 8