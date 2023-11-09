Cooking with Cash Wa
Shania Twain crew members hospitalized after tour bus crash in Canada

Lincoln and Omaha will be included in in the second leg of Shania Twain's upcoming "Queen of...
Lincoln and Omaha will be included in in the second leg of Shania Twain's upcoming "Queen of Me" tour in 2023.(Shania Twain)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live/NBC News) - Members of Shania Twain’s concert crew were hospitalized Wednesday after a crash between tour stops in Canada.

A crew bus and a truck from Twain’s Queen of Me tour were involved in the crash on a highway as they were traveling between concerts in Winnipeg and Saskatoon, Maverick Management, Twain’s management company, said in a statement.

“Multiple vehicles encountered dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather,” the statement said. “Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals.”

Twain was not on the bus and is safe, a representative said.

Twain kicked off the tour April 28 in Spokane, Washington, and has performed shows across the U.S., Canada and Europe. She just performed at the FARGODOME on Sunday, November 5.

The Queen of Me tour is scheduled to make its next stop Thursday in Saskatoon. It concludes Tuesday in Vancouver, British Columbia.

