Police respond to report of robbery on Northern Pacific Avenue

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is injured after a robbery on Wednesday evening.

According to officials, at approximately 7:27 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, Fargo Police Officers were called to a business in the 200 block of Northern Pacific Avenue North for a report of a robbery that occurred under the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The victim was an adult male. He told police he was around a campfire with two males and a female, when one of the males punched him and took his shoes and socks.

Officials say that officers went under the bridge and located a campfire but no one was around. The victim’s shoes and socks were located and returned to him.

The victim, who received minor injuries, declined medical attention. No arrests have been made.

Valley News Live will continue to bring updates as details become available.

