Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Police respond to report of robbery on Northern Pacific Avenue

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(Atlanta News First)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is injured after a robbery on Wednesday evening.

According to officials, at approximately 7:27 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, Fargo Police Officers were called to a business in the 200 block of Northern Pacific Avenue North for a report of a robbery that occurred under the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The victim was an adult male. He told police he was around a campfire with two males and a female, when one of the males punched him and took his shoes and socks.

Officials say that officers went under the bridge and located a campfire but no one was around. The victim’s shoes and socks were located and returned to him.

The victim, who received minor injuries, declined medical attention. No arrests have been made.

Valley News Live will continue to bring updates as details become available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
First-responders on scene of school bus versus truck crash in West Fargo
School bus versus truck crash in West Fargo
Three people facing kidnapping charges, accused of restraining woman with zip ties in Moorhead...
Three people facing kidnapping charges, accused of restraining woman with zip ties in Moorhead basement
Eric Meyer
Fargo man given months to live; benefit set up for wife and kids
Man injured after falling 25 feet from billboard platform
Man injured after falling 25 feet from billboard platform

Latest News

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
One man in custody after stand off in Moorhead
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00PM Sports November 8
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00PM News November 8 - Part 2
10:00PM Weather November 8