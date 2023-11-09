One man in custody after stand off in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is in custody after a stand off Wednesday night in Moorhead. It happened just after 8:30 PM on 2nd Avenue South in the neighborhood across from JC Chumley’s.

Valley News Live was the only media outlet at the scene as dozens of officers with guns drawn camped out in the area surrounding the house, including the Moorhead PD, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals.

Our crew witnessed officers making their way toward the house and walking out a few minutes later with a young black man in handcuffs. They put the man in the back of a police vehicle and drove away.

We are expecting official information from Moorhead PD shortly. We will update this article when new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.