One man arrested after backing vehicle into Fargo hotel

One man is arrested this morning after backing his vehicle into the side of a Fargo hotel early...
One man is arrested this morning after backing his vehicle into the side of a Fargo hotel early Thursday morning.(VNL Staff)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is arrested this morning after backing his vehicle into the side of a Fargo hotel early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the Bison Inn and Suites, located in the 3500 block of Interstate Boulevard South in Fargo, just after 4 a.m. Staff at the hotel told police that a man backed his vehicle into the side of the building before driving off, damaging some siding and plywood on the building.

The vehicle returned to the hotel later where police stopped it and arrested the driver for driving under the influence. At this time, police are still trying to identify the driver who didn’t have identification on him at the time of the arrest.

