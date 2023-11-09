North Dakota gas prices back below national average

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The national average for a gallon of gas dropped four cents since last week to $3.40. During the same time period, the North Dakota average dropped 15 cents to $3.37, which brings it below the national average for the first time since mid-September.

North Dakota drivers can usually expect to pay 5-15 cents less than the national average, according to AAA data.

AAA says the steady decline in gas prices is likely to continue due to recent drops in the price of oil. Parked in the mid-$80s per barrel a week ago, oil is now hovering around the mid-$70s. Since it is the main ingredient in gasoline, less expensive oil usually leads to falling gas prices.

“Global events may roil oil markets and spike prices but, for now, gas prices are expected to continue with the seasonal trend of moving lower,” said Gene LaDoucer, regional director of public affairs for AAA-The Auto Club Group. North Dakota prices have fallen 66 cents since hitting $4.03 in September due to refinery maintenance impacting regional gas supplies.

One year ago, the national average stood at $3.80. The North Dakota average was $3.65.

Drivers can find current gas prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner or on the AAA website.

