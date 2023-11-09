Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

North Dakota gas prices back below national average

FILE - A customer pumps gas a gas station.
FILE - A customer pumps gas a gas station.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The national average for a gallon of gas dropped four cents since last week to $3.40. During the same time period, the North Dakota average dropped 15 cents to $3.37, which brings it below the national average for the first time since mid-September.

North Dakota drivers can usually expect to pay 5-15 cents less than the national average, according to AAA data.

AAA says the steady decline in gas prices is likely to continue due to recent drops in the price of oil. Parked in the mid-$80s per barrel a week ago, oil is now hovering around the mid-$70s. Since it is the main ingredient in gasoline, less expensive oil usually leads to falling gas prices.

“Global events may roil oil markets and spike prices but, for now, gas prices are expected to continue with the seasonal trend of moving lower,” said Gene LaDoucer, regional director of public affairs for AAA-The Auto Club Group. North Dakota prices have fallen 66 cents since hitting $4.03 in September due to refinery maintenance impacting regional gas supplies.

One year ago, the national average stood at $3.80. The North Dakota average was $3.65.

Drivers can find current gas prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner or on the AAA website.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First-responders on scene of school bus versus truck crash in West Fargo
School bus versus truck crash in West Fargo
Eric Meyer
Fargo man given months to live; benefit set up for wife and kids
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A Moorhead man is in custody after threatening someone with a gun and fleeing the scene.
One man in custody after assault in Moorhead
File photo of police lights.
Police respond to report of robbery on Northern Pacific Avenue

Latest News

New West Fargo Fire Department headquarters holding grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 28
New West Fargo Fire Department headquarters holding grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 28
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Shania Twain crew members hospitalized after tour bus crash in Canada
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Woman facing drug, child endangerment charges after drug sting
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Officials looking for high-risk sex offender whose ankle monitor battery died