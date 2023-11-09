Cooking with Cash Wa
New West Fargo Fire Department headquarters holding grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 28(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Fire Department invites the public to attend the grand opening of the headquarters building beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28. A brief ceremony will take place followed by tours, meet and greets and a chance to interact with the crews.

The department will also host a community lunch with tours beginning at noon. The headquarters building will remain open for public tours until 5 p.m. Any additional tours will be scheduled upon request.

“The completion of the headquarters building gives us the ability to provide the high quality fire service that our community and residents need,” said Fire Chief Dan Fuller. “This new station has already allowed our department to reduce response times to better serve West Fargo in times of emergency.”

The headquarters houses new, additional full-time crews that continue to reduce response times and lower fire loss across West Fargo. The headquarters fills the increasing need for fire service throughout the City of West Fargo. Previously, all full-time crews were based out of the West Fargo Fire Department’s south station with only part-time crews servicing the rented north station.

The new, modern fire headquarters is a fully operational fire station with full time firefighters and fire apparatus to respond to calls north of I-94. It also houses the department’s administrative and community risk reduction divisions. The headquarters features many public components including a training room, lobby and education center.

The total cost of the project is $18.5 million and funded through capital improvement sales tax, cash reserves and a $10 million bond.

