NDSU covering tuition costs for eligible students

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University (NDSU) is offering free tuition to eligible students under the Tuition Award Program.

The university says for the 2024 to 2025 academic year, it is offering North Dakota and Minnesota students with family income levels below $80,000 fully covered tuition and student fees, however there are other requirements.

Besides having a family adjusted gross income below $80,000 and being pell-eligible on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), you also have to be a first or second year student at NDSU. The university is also requiring enrollment in at least 12 credits, good academic standing, pursuing a bachelors degree, not be in default of student loans and be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

Here’s how it works according to NDSU. If an eligible student enrolls in fall semester, the base total of tuition and fees for the semester is $5,528.50. If the student receives $2,500 in grants and $1,500 in scholarships, that would first be reduced from the tuition. Then the remaining $1,528.50 would be covered by the Tuition Award Program.

You can find more detailed information about the qualifications and potential applications here.

