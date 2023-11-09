Investigation underway after a Cass County Jail inmate in “deteriorating” condition is brought to the hospital

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were made aware of a social media post that was posted to the Insanity of Fargo/Moorhead page.

The post to the page was made anonymously, and reads:

“I’m informing the public about a terrible case of neglect at the Cass County jail. A lady that my mother knows through a group of friends is in critical condition at Sanford Hospital. She was brought to the hospital by the jail staff late Wednesday afternoon. She struggles with mental health issues. She has marks over her body, bleeding on the brain, kidneys are shutting down from dehydration. From what I was told she hadn’t ate or drank anything in a week. Sanford was really upset with her condition when brought in. Sounds like Sanford and Southeast Human Services want to go after the jail. Southeast visited her one time in the jail, the second attempt to visit her, the jail refused the visit. She’s been in there about a month, she’s in her 40s, not much family around here, and she’s from Indonesia. To be in that condition, they must not have been checking in on her.”

Tim Briggeman, Sergeant with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office says because the post was generating interest within the public, and in the interest of transparency, that Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner would provide information on the situation.

Jahner says on the afternoon of Monday, November 6th, a 48-year-old woman was taken from the Cass County Jail to an area hospital because of her deteriorating medical condition. The woman was booked into the jail on the morning of October 11th after a disturbance call. The woman was then detained for intoxication management. Jahner adds that under North Dakota Century Code (N.D.C.C) 05-01-05.1, a person believed to be intoxicated can be taken to jail on a non-criminal hold for up to 24 hours when that person is believed to be a danger to themselves or others.

Before heading to the jail, Jahner says the woman was first taken to an area hospital for an evaluation and while there, she kicked officers multiple times, ultimately being arrested for Simple Assault on a Peace Officer. After the evaluation was over, the woman was booked into the Cass County Jail, at 5:30 a.m. on October 11th.

Jahner says within a few hours of the woman being booked, the jail mental health staff was alerted by Southeast Human Services, that the woman is a current client of theirs, with several known issues. Jahner says jail mental health staff then coordinated care with SEHS and made an in-person visit with the woman.

Jahner says on the evening of October 12th, jail staff felt it was necessary to put the woman on suicide precautions, based on verbal statements she made. The woman was then placed into a padded safety cell, where Jahner says documented checks and logs were initiated at intervals no longer than 15 minutes apart. Jahner adds that the cell was also equipped with video surveillance.

On October 17th, a referral for emergency commitment was made to the ND State Hospital from both jail staff and SEHS. The State Hospital responded that they were unable to admit the woman because they were at capacity. Jahner says on October 18th, the judge on the criminal case ordered a court-ordered competency evaluation. Jahner says, again, the State Hospital was notified and the evaluation order was placed in line for future scheduling by the State Hospital.

Jahner says, over the next several days, communication was ongoing between jail mental health staff and SEHS, including in-person visits and evaluations, along with ongoing email inquiries and discussions about transfer to the State Hospital, which included condition updates about her sporadic food intake.

Jahner says on November 6th, the woman was still on suicide precautions and there still wasn’t space for her at the State Hospital. Jail medical staff determined that her medical condition was worsening, which resulted in an emergent transfer to a local hospital.

On November 7th, Jahner says hospital staff filed a mandated report with ND Adult Protection Services, who then notified the ND Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation that an investigation had been initiated and that all relevant documents were included.

Jahner says the documentation will not be released to the public while the investigation is being conducted.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.