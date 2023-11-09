FM group hosting ‘Walk for Peace in Palestine’ Sunday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo group, PLS Events, is hosting a “Walk for Peace in Palestine” Sunday, November 12 at 3 PM. They’re encouraging people to bring keffiyehs, flags and signs and meet at Fargo City Hall to walk together.

The flyer for the event reads: “Fargo-Moorhead rejects Israel’s crimes against humanity including apartheid, occupation and genocide against the Palestinian people. Join us and stand against Israel’s genocide of Palestinians. Demand that the U.S. government call for a ceasefire and stop all aid to Israel. Stand against the occupying state of Israel and stand for a free and safe Palestine.”

They’re hosting an event the day before, Saturday, November 11th, from 6-8 PM at 512 1st Ave N in Fargo where they’re encouraging people to create signage, patches and stickers for the assembly on Sunday.

