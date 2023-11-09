Fargo company works to raise $20K for area veterans

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo business is working with a veterans non-profit to raise several thousand dollars to help our nation’s heroes.

The Title Company in downtown Fargo is partnering with American Heroes Outdoors to raise $20,000 in November. American Heroes Outdoors is an organization providing veterans and first responders an opportunity to heal through connecting with the great outdoors. The organization takes veterans, first responders and their family/caregivers fishing, camping, hiking or hunting to name a few of the activities. The organization also advocates for the rights and benefits of veterans and first responders.

The Title Company is pledging $100 for every real estate closing involving an American hero, defined as a veteran, police officer or first responder. If the American hero is the buyer, seller, lender, realtor or builder in the transaction, money will be donated to the cause through the month of November.

“We are honored to partner with American Heroes Outdoors and support their mission of healing and honoring our nation’s heroes,” said Nicole Davidson, President of The Title Company. “We believe that homeownership is one of the most significant investments and achievements in a person’s life, and we want to help our veterans achieve that dream. We also want to show our gratitude and appreciation for their service and sacrifice for our country.”

If you’re not in the market to sell or buy a home, you can still support this mission. The Title Company is hosting a silent auction and benefit supper at the Red Hen in Dilworth on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. 15% of all food and drink purchased from the Red Hen on Nov. 9 will also be donated to the American Heroes Outdoors organization.

The Title Company is also auctioning off a Marc Andre Fleury jersey along with four tickets to a Minnesota Wild game of your choosing. Tickets for the raffle are $10 and the raffle will be held on Nov. 30.

Items on the silent auction at the Red Hen include UND hockey game tickets, a nights stay at an area hotel, a golf swag bag and other items.

“We are thrilled to partner with The Title Company and receive their generous support for our veterans and first responders,” said David Morse, the founder and executive director of American Heroes Outdoors. “We believe that the outdoors is a powerful and effective therapy for our heroes, and we want to share their stories and inspire others to join us in honoring and empowering them. We are grateful to The Title Company for their leadership and dedication to our cause.”

