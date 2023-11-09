Burgum petitions to reconsider ruling on trucker hours extensions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum is petitioning the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to reconsider a rule restricting governors’ ability to waive hours of service regulations for commercial truck drivers.

The current rules limit commercial drivers to 11 hours at a time behind the wheel.

A governor may issue an executive order extending that limit by up to two hours, which Governor Burgum has done 28 times.

The challenged rule cuts down the number of possible lengths of each extension from 30 to 14 days.

The FMCSA argues that some governors have abused the process.

Burgum says these waivers can make a life-and-death difference during state emergencies.

