Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Biden administration picks Maryland for new FBI headquarters, AP sources say

FILE - The FBI's J. Edgar Hoover headquarters building in Washington on Nov. 2, 2016. The Biden...
FILE - The FBI's J. Edgar Hoover headquarters building in Washington on Nov. 2, 2016. The Biden administration has chosen a location for a new FBI headquarters in Maryland, people familiar with the selection said Wednesday, choosing the site over one in Virginia following a sharp competition between the two states. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and LINDSAY WHITEHURST and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has chosen a location for a new FBI headquarters in Maryland, people familiar with the selection said Wednesday as the suburban Washington location was selected over nearby Virginia following a sharp competition between the two states.

The site is planned for Greenbelt, about 13 miles (20 kilometers) northeast of Washington, two people familiar with the process told The Associated Press. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the plans ahead of an announcement.

Consideration for a new headquarters has been going on for more than a decade.

Democratic Maryland Gov. Wes Moore argued in recent months that building it there would be fast and save taxpayers $1 billion. He said a headquarters in the majority-Black Prince George’s County would meet equity goals raised by President Joe Biden.

Virginia, on the other hand, has the FBI Academy in Quantico. That state’s political leaders, including Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, argued the federal government should follow in the steps of Amazon and other big companies that have come there in recent years.

Plans to replace the FBI’s nearly five-decade-old J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington have been under discussion for 15 years. Momentum stalled at one point while Donald Trump was president, with discussion centering on rebuilding on the existing site.

In recent months, the two other finalists were Springfield, Virginia, and Landover, Maryland. About 7,500 jobs are connected to the facility.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
First-responders on scene of school bus versus truck crash in West Fargo
School bus versus truck crash in West Fargo
Three people facing kidnapping charges, accused of restraining woman with zip ties in Moorhead...
Three people facing kidnapping charges, accused of restraining woman with zip ties in Moorhead basement
Man injured after falling 25 feet from billboard platform
Man injured after falling 25 feet from billboard platform
Fargo Police investigate theft at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Latest News

Ivanka Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in New York. It's...
Ivanka Trump’s testimony: She worked on dad’s deals, not financial documents key to civil fraud case
Stephen Tyler Bieneman, right, stands outside the federal courthouse, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in...
At trial, man accused of assaulting woman at US research station in Antarctica denies hurting her
A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
Colorado funeral home stockpiled bodies for 4 years and gave families fake remains, police say
Eight people died in a South Texas car crash Wednesday while police chased a driver suspected...
8 dead in crash after police chased a suspected human smuggler, Texas officials say