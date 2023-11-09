Arson Investigation: Six garage fires in six months

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Six garage fires in six months. It’s alarming to hear, but it’s even more alarming to live near it.

“We pay a lot of rent money, but it’s like we can’t trust our belongings in our own garage because of how much fires are here,” says apartment resident Kevin Lafontaine.

Fargo Police officials say seeing the close proximity of the fires, especially how close they are to residential dwellings, makes this case even more important.

“It’s concerning that fires can go up that fast and so close to places where people are walking by and living in... It could very easily spread to some place we wouldn’t want it to,” says Fargo Police Department Captain Bill Ahlfeldt.

The police department is working to take actions to stop them.

“Well we’ve assigned it to detectives, we’re working in conjunction with fargo fire department and using some of their expertise within this investigation so the next step would be just good old fashioned detective work on this,” says Capt. Ahlfeldt.

However, community members say that may not be enough.

“Put up security cameras. If you’re trying to catch who’s doing it, put up security cameras,” says Lafontaine.

For now, police say there’s not a lot they can say publicly. They do say finding the arsonist is something they’re consistently working on.

“It’s very concerning where these fires are being set, and it’s important we do our due diligence on trying to capture this suspect so we can prevent any other fires for being set,” says Capt. Ahlfeldt.

If you have any information about the case, you’re asked to call Fargo PD at 701-241-5777 or text ‘FARGOPD’ to 847-411.

