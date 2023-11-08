Cooking with Cash Wa
Suspects seen using backhoe to break through convenience store’s bulletproof glass for ATM

The backhoe caused a lot of damage to the store. (Source: KGO/ALI ABDULLA/REGINALD TOLAN & ASSOCIATES/CNN)
By KGO staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) – A backhoe was used to break into a convenience store.

The heavy machinery broke through bulletproof glass, with the thieves targeting an ATM inside.

All that effort, and the suspects came up without any cash. But the store owner said tens of thousands of dollars in damage was left behind.

Surveillance video shows the backhoe crashing through the bulletproof glass of an Ampm store on West Grand Avenue in West Oakland on Monday morning.

The backhoe was used to eventually tear apart the ATM machine.

“They tore up the whole front. That’s at least $70,000 worth of damage,” said Ali Abdulla, the owner of the store that was damaged.

He chose not to show his face due to safety concerns. He said the clerk who was working is OK.

Outdoor surveillance video shows the masked individuals first breaking into the store with the backhoe, then backing a white pickup to the entrance. Soon they can be seen pulling out a chain which, you can see, they then tried to connect to the damaged ATM.

Abdulla said the chain wasn’t long enough to connect to the ATM, so when the would-be thieves heard sirens, at least one jumped into the back of the pick-up and drove off without even taking anything.

“I was born and raised in Oakland. I’m 51 years old, and I’ve never seen nothing like this,” he said. “I think the only way you can run a business in Oakland is as soon as you close you sleep in your store and stay locked and loaded with an AK-47 and just be ready because the police is not coming on time. And I’m not blaming the police because there’s just not enough of them out there.”

Abdulla said he is frustrated by the thousands worth of damage to his store, and also upset over what has happened to other businesses in Oakland. He wants to know where his tax dollars are going when it comes to public safety.

“This is not what we were promised,” he said. “This is not the American dream. I don’t see the American dream. I think it’s American nightmare right now.”

When officers arrived, the backhoe was still there and the store was heavily damaged, but there were no signs of the suspects.

Copyright 2023 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

