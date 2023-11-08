Cooking with Cash Wa
School safety study around Phoenix Elementary in Grand Forks

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Grand Forks wants to hear from the public about safety around the area of Phoenix Elementary School.

The city is on to the next step in a school safety study, and they are hosting a public meeting where you can get more information and provide feedback.

The public input meeting is happening on Wednesday, November 8, at Phoenix Elementary from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The school is located at 351 4th Avenue South.

The city will be showing ideas and concepts for changes to roads in the area with the goal of improving safety in the neighborhood.

