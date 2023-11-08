Remaining Blustery Tonight - Windy with Flakes Tomorrow

THIS EVENING: High temperatures today ranged from the upper 30s north to upper 40s in the southern Valley. In the north, we’re more likely to experience isolated rain/snow showers the closer we are to the international border. Expect wind gusts to continue to top 40 mph especially in eastern North Dakota. Winds will remain blustery tonight into Thursday.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Expect cooler highs on Thursday and Friday, with snow likely on Thursday in northwestern Minnesota and the northern valley. Expect only very light accumulations with the possibility of as much as 1-3 inches in Lake of the Woods, MN. Otherwise, those that see snow will generally see less than half an inch. Blustery again with the combination of wind gusts and falling snow bringing down visibility in some areas. We’ll see more clouds than sun in the southern half of the area with highs in the 30s to middle 40s on Thursday and middle to upper 30s on Friday.

THIS WEEKEND: The weekend looks very nice with a mostly sunny sky on Veterans Day and highs in the low to middle 40s. Sunshine again on Sunday with warmer highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. It will be a bit breezy both weekend days with a southeasterly flow Saturday and a warmer southwesterly flow Sunday as gusts approach 25 mph.

FARGO FORECAST:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Low: 33 High: 43

Friday: Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. Low: 29 High: 39

Saturday (Veteran’s Day): Mostly sunny. Breezy. Low: 27 High: 43

Sunday: A few clouds with breezy winds. Low: 31 High: 52

Monday: Mostly sunny. Low: 32 High: 54

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 36 High: 55

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 39 High: 54

