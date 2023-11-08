Cooking with Cash Wa
Progressive’s Keys to Progress program honors West Fargo Veteran with a new car.
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Veterans Day is a chance for us to show our nation’s heroes our appreciation for their service and today one local veteran got a life-changing gift. West Fargo Veteran Melissa Gillett LeDuc now has a brand new car.

“I can’t say it enough. Thank you to all of the organizations involved I think this is amazing. You’ve changed our story and now we can move forward.” Says, LeDuc.

It hasn’t been an easy road. The Air national Guard Veteran left the military ahead of schedule because of health concerns caused by her exposure to the burn pits in Afghanistan.

“I was about to be without a vehicle unable to transport my kids. We planned to walk and bike and figure things out as we went but in the winter that’s not always gonna work especially with little kids.”

But she says thanks to the generosity she has a new path moving forward.

Today more than 80 veterans across the country got the keys to a new car thanks to Progressive’s program. Progressive’s Perry Hartwig says its just one way to give back.

“This is our eleventh year of doing this. This year we crossed the 1000 vehicle mark for the first time. In the 11 years we’ve given away 1000 cars nationwide.” Says Perry Hartwig.

All vehicles given away are fully paid for and donated, they also put a service contract on the car and purchase insurance for the first year.

“To other veterans I would say reach out. There are resources and I’d kind of forgotten myself and I had bee plugged in before. There are people out there that can help you.”

Applications for this years program have closed. More information on the program and how you can get involved can be found here.

