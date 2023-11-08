Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Police and Fire investigating six arson fires in same area of Fargo

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police and Fire Departments say a fire on Monday is part of a larger arson investigation involving six fires in the last six months.

The most recent was in the 900 block of 42nd Street South just before midnight on Monday, November 6. The fire spread to several stalls in a row of garages of an apartment complex.

Since June 27, the Fargo Fire Department has responded to five garage fires at this location, plus one at a nearby address on September 30. The six fires occurred at the following locations and times:

  • June 27 at 10:43 p.m. in the 900 block of 42nd St. S.
  • July 18 at 1:01 a.m. in the 900 block of 42nd St. S.
  • Aug. 5 at 1:14 a.m. in the 900 block of 42nd St. S.
  • Aug. 13 at 11:56 p.m. in the 900 block of 42nd St. S.
  • Sept. 30 at 11:17 p.m. in the 1100 block of 42nd St. S.
  • Nov. 6 at 11:58 p.m. in the 900 block of 42nd St. S.

Investigators say the fires are arson and the Police Department is now conducting a criminal investigation to figure out who is behind it. If you know anything about these fires, or who may have started them, contact Fargo Police at 701-241-5777 or text a tip and the word FARGOPD to 847411.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
First-responders on scene of school bus versus truck crash in West Fargo
School bus versus truck crash in West Fargo
Three people facing kidnapping charges, accused of restraining woman with zip ties in Moorhead...
Three people facing kidnapping charges, accused of restraining woman with zip ties in Moorhead basement
Man injured after falling 25 feet from billboard platform
Man injured after falling 25 feet from billboard platform
Fargo Police investigate theft at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Latest News

2024 Republican presidential primary debate
Watch live: 2024 Republican presidential primary - Coverage begins at 6PM
File photo of Phoenix Elementary School in Grand Forks, ND.
School safety study around Phoenix Elementary in Grand Forks
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon News November 8 - Part 1
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon News November 8 - Part 2