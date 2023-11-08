Police and Fire investigating six arson fires in same area of Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police and Fire Departments say a fire on Monday is part of a larger arson investigation involving six fires in the last six months.

The most recent was in the 900 block of 42nd Street South just before midnight on Monday, November 6. The fire spread to several stalls in a row of garages of an apartment complex.

Since June 27, the Fargo Fire Department has responded to five garage fires at this location, plus one at a nearby address on September 30. The six fires occurred at the following locations and times:

June 27 at 10:43 p.m. in the 900 block of 42nd St. S.

July 18 at 1:01 a.m. in the 900 block of 42nd St. S.

Aug. 5 at 1:14 a.m. in the 900 block of 42nd St. S.

Aug. 13 at 11:56 p.m. in the 900 block of 42nd St. S.

Sept. 30 at 11:17 p.m. in the 1100 block of 42nd St. S.

Nov. 6 at 11:58 p.m. in the 900 block of 42nd St. S.

Investigators say the fires are arson and the Police Department is now conducting a criminal investigation to figure out who is behind it. If you know anything about these fires, or who may have started them, contact Fargo Police at 701-241-5777 or text a tip and the word FARGOPD to 847411.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.