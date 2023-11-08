Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Minto ND native becomes first female Infantry Officer in MN National Guard

By Sophia Richards
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINTO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 22-year-old Morgan Hovde is Minto, ND is making history in the Minnesota National Guard, as the first female Infantry Officer.

Five years with the MN National Guard, Hovde has been making her way to her greatest accomplishment yet. “I just graduated from IBOLC which is Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course” Hovde said. “I am the first qualified female officer in the state of Minnesota.” Hovde adds.

Hovde says she was one of just seven women in a class of 138 officers.

“It was super rewarding. During the training, though, I never thought of myself as different from anybody, or that I was at less of an advantage because I’m a woman. I just kept training with all of the other soldiers, going through the same training they did.” Hovde says.

Hovde joined the National Guard when she was just 17-years-old, adding that she has known her path from a young age. “It was a big decision that I made really young. I went to NDSU, I received my BS in Political Science and Journalism, and then I went through the ROTC program, which I did for three years and then commissioned as an officer at the end, once I graduated college.” Hovde explains.

Hovde says this is a role she doesn’t take lightly, adding that it takes a lot of confidence, aggression, skill and competency. “I just want to do my best to show other women that they can also fill this role.” Hovde says.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
First-responders on scene of school bus versus truck crash in West Fargo
School bus versus truck crash in West Fargo
Three people facing kidnapping charges, accused of restraining woman with zip ties in Moorhead...
Three people facing kidnapping charges, accused of restraining woman with zip ties in Moorhead basement
Man injured after falling 25 feet from billboard platform
Man injured after falling 25 feet from billboard platform
Fargo Police investigate theft at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Latest News

Minnesota Supreme Court dismisses effort to block Trump from state’s primary ballot
Minto ND native becomes first female Infantry Officer in MN National Guard
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM News November 8 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 4pm
Crews Putting Out Salvage Yard Fire in Shakopee