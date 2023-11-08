Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts on World Kindness Day

To mark World Kindness Day, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts, the company announced...
To mark World Kindness Day, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts, the company announced Wednesday.(Krispy Kreme)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – To mark World Kindness Day, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts, the company announced Wednesday.

The first 500 people to visit a participating Krispy Kreme on Monday will get a dozen original glazed donuts, with no purchase necessary.

“World Kindness Day is an opportunity to make a positive difference by being generous – from paying it forward to meaningfully connecting with each other,” Krispy Kreme’s Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena said.

“Simple gestures of caring and thanks. Sharing a sweet treat is a great way to do that.”

Krispy Kreme has stores in more than 30 countries.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
First-responders on scene of school bus versus truck crash in West Fargo
School bus versus truck crash in West Fargo
Three people facing kidnapping charges, accused of restraining woman with zip ties in Moorhead...
Three people facing kidnapping charges, accused of restraining woman with zip ties in Moorhead basement
Man injured after falling 25 feet from billboard platform
Man injured after falling 25 feet from billboard platform
Fargo Police investigate theft at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Latest News

This image provided by Eli Lilly on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 shows packaging for their new drug...
FDA approves new version of diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss
2024 Republican presidential primary debate
Watch live: 2024 Republican presidential primary - Coverage begins at 6PM
File photo of Phoenix Elementary School in Grand Forks, ND.
School safety study around Phoenix Elementary in Grand Forks
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Bemidji man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting woman he met online