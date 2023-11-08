Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Attorneys for North Dakota families ask judge to block health care ban for transgender kids

Plaintiffs when lawsuit was filed in September
Plaintiffs when lawsuit was filed in September(Isabella Kraft | KFYR-TV)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Burleigh County judge is considering granting a temporary restraining order for a law that bans gender-affirming care to transgender minors in the state. The order would allow medical professionals to resume care to transgender and non-binary youth until an injunction hearing, where lawyers will argue whether to stop the law, while the case plays out in trial.

Plaintiffs are challenging a law that resulted from House Bill 1254, which bans sex reassignment surgeries and hormone treatments for children.

Petitioners say the law infringes on their constitutional rights to bodily autonomy and the right to parent. They say transgender children must travel many hours to get treatment, and their families have considered leaving the state.

“Evidence-based best practice health care that had been previously, had been available for transgender youth in North Dakota for years, was suddenly unavailable with little or no time to prepare,” said the plaintiff’s attorney Brittany Stewart.

Supporters of the law say gender-affirming care can cause irreversible damage to children’s bodies, adding they have an obligation to protect children, which they say the law does. They also say the plaintiffs waited too long to file the temporary restraining order.

“A delay before seeking a temporary restraining order implies a lack of urgency and a lack of irrefutable harm and by sleeping on their rights, plaintiffs demonstrated a lack of need for speedy action,” said the defendant’s attorney Joe Quinn.

South Central District Judge Jackson Lofgren says he will take the case under advisement and get an opinion out soon.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Shania Twain asked fan to join her on stage at FARGODOME
‘It was cool. It was just really surprising:’ 9-year-old from Dickinson sings on stage with Shania Twain
Katie Richards
VNL’S Sophia Richards shares tribute to her late aunt, former UND basketball standout Katie Richards
Jesse Dean Meier
Man charged with sexual assault of 12-year-old girl
Holiday Lights Parade Posts
Duplicate events causing concern for Fargo’s Holiday Lights Parade

Latest News

04/2023
Walz, DEED, announce $10 million in investments for small businesses
Bison Football tickets needed for veterans, first responders
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Weather November 7
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News November 7 - Part 3