Fargo man given months to live; benefit set up for wife and kids

Eric Meyer, Fargo
Eric Meyer, Fargo(Lend A Hand Up)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At the age of 16, 37-year-old Eric Meyer of Fargo was diagnosed with a Grade 2 brain tumor. As a teenager, Meyer underwent two brain surgeries.

It wasn’t until 2018 when Eric started to experience seizures again, which lead to the news in 2019 that the tumor came back even stronger, a Grade 3 Astrocytoma.

Still, Meyer fought the diagnoses, undergoing a third brain surgery and beam radiation treatment. Meyer also participated in clinical trials in Houston, Texas.

Meyer’s Lend A Hand Up page says in spring of 2023, the clinical trial drug stopped controlling the growth of the tumor, and he suffered a severe brain hemorrhage, leading him to his fourth surgery. Meyer has loss of motor function in his right arm and leg, and has had to focus on rehabilitation, including his speaking skills. The page says Meyer’s medical prognosis is four months.

Meyer’s wife, Megan, has stepped away from work, to create cherished family members with Eric and their two young kids. The family’s goal is to provide Eric with hospice care in the comfort of his own home.

Lend A Hand Up has organized a way for you to help the family out during this time. They say money raised will go towards helping with medical expenses and loss of income. Any online donations will be boosted by 20% and 100% will go directly to Eric and his family. There will also be a benefit for Eric and is family on Friday, November 24th at the West Fargo VFW from 6pm to 9pm.

