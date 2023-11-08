Cooking With Cash-Wa - Sauteed Vegetable Dishes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sauteed Broccolini with Garlic and Olive Oil Serves 4 people as a side.

2-3 bunches broccolini

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. minced garlic

1 pinch crushed red pepper (optional)

¼ cup water from blanching the broccolini

Salt and pepper to taste

- Bring 1 gallon of water to a rolling boil. Add 1 tablespoon of kosher salt.

- Meanwhile, trim small leaves from the broccolini and split any larger bunches so they are all about the same size.

- Drop the broccolini into the boiling water and cook for about 1 minute. Remove from the boiling water and cool on a sheet pan in the refrigerator. Reserve ¼ cup of the water.

- Heat a 12″ sauté pan over medium-low heat. Add the olive oil, crushed red chili, and garlic. Cook the garlic until fragrant but not browning. Add the cooled broccolini and the reserved cooking liquid. Toss to heat the broccolini evenly. Season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

Sauteed Brussels Sprouts with Pistachios and Parmesan Serves 4 people as a side.

1 lb. Brussels sprouts

4 tbsp. butter

2 tbsp. shallot or sweet onion, minced.

2 tbsp. white wine

¼ cup crushed pistachios

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper, to taste.

- Bring 1 gallon of water to a rolling boil. Add 1 tablespoon of kosher salt.

- Meanwhile, trim small leaves and a ¼” off the Brussel sprouts. Drop the sprouts into the boiling water and cook for about 3-4 minutes or until just knife tender. Remove from the boiling water and cool on a sheet pan in the refrigerator and reserve until ready to serve.

- When ready to serve, melt butter in a 12″ sauté pan over medium-low heat. Add the shallots and cook until translucent and soft.

- Add the Brussel sprouts and coat with the butter followed by the white wine. Allow the wine to evaporate fully.

Add the Pistachio and toss. Transfer to plates or serving platter and evenly distribute the parmesan over the top. Serve immediately.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.