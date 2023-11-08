Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Cooking With Cash-Wa - Sauteed Vegetable Dishes

By Jonathon Anderson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sauteed Broccolini with Garlic and Olive Oil Serves 4 people as a side.

2-3 bunches broccolini

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. minced garlic

1 pinch crushed red pepper (optional)

¼ cup water from blanching the broccolini

Salt and pepper to taste

- Bring 1 gallon of water to a rolling boil. Add 1 tablespoon of kosher salt.

- Meanwhile, trim small leaves from the broccolini and split any larger bunches so they are all about the same size.

- Drop the broccolini into the boiling water and cook for about 1 minute. Remove from the boiling water and cool on a sheet pan in the refrigerator. Reserve ¼ cup of the water.

- Heat a 12″ sauté pan over medium-low heat. Add the olive oil, crushed red chili, and garlic. Cook the garlic until fragrant but not browning. Add the cooled broccolini and the reserved cooking liquid. Toss to heat the broccolini evenly. Season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

Sauteed Brussels Sprouts with Pistachios and Parmesan Serves 4 people as a side.

1 lb. Brussels sprouts

4 tbsp. butter

2 tbsp. shallot or sweet onion, minced.

2 tbsp. white wine

¼ cup crushed pistachios

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper, to taste.

- Bring 1 gallon of water to a rolling boil. Add 1 tablespoon of kosher salt.

- Meanwhile, trim small leaves and a ¼” off the Brussel sprouts. Drop the sprouts into the boiling water and cook for about 3-4 minutes or until just knife tender. Remove from the boiling water and cool on a sheet pan in the refrigerator and reserve until ready to serve.

- When ready to serve, melt butter in a 12″ sauté pan over medium-low heat. Add the shallots and cook until translucent and soft.

- Add the Brussel sprouts and coat with the butter followed by the white wine. Allow the wine to evaporate fully.

Add the Pistachio and toss. Transfer to plates or serving platter and evenly distribute the parmesan over the top. Serve immediately.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
First-responders on scene of school bus versus truck crash in West Fargo
School bus versus truck crash in West Fargo
Three people facing kidnapping charges, accused of restraining woman with zip ties in Moorhead...
Three people facing kidnapping charges, accused of restraining woman with zip ties in Moorhead basement
Man injured after falling 25 feet from billboard platform
Man injured after falling 25 feet from billboard platform
Fargo Police investigate theft at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Latest News

2024 Republican presidential primary debate
Watch live: 2024 Republican presidential primary - Coverage begins at 6PM
File photo of Phoenix Elementary School in Grand Forks, ND.
School safety study around Phoenix Elementary in Grand Forks
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
School safety study around Phoenix Elementary in Grand Forks
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Bemidji man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting woman he met online
Terry Jay Bercier, 49, Bemidji, MN
Bemidji man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting woman he met online