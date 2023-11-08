Cooking with Cash Wa
Beltrami County voters overwhelmingly approve sales tax increase to fund new jail

Almost 97% of voters approved the move
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Justin Betti
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Voters in Beltrami County overwhelmingly approved funding a new jail with an increase in sales tax, as opposed to property taxes, Tuesday.

Early results indicate 96.84% (8,802) voters supported the sales tax on the referendum, while only 3.16% (287) voted “no.”

The “yes” vote means the majority of the project’s estimated $80 million cost will be financed through a 0.65% local sales tax for 30 years or until the county’s bonds are retired. A “no” vote would have meant the majority of the costs would have been financed through increased property taxes.

Earlier this year, Beltrami County picked the location for the proposed jail, in the southwest area of Bemidji, on the west side of Jefferson Avenue north of U.S. Highway 2.

Back in 2019, the Minnesota Department of Corrections announced the current facility no longer met state standards, and last year the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted in favor of building the jail.

