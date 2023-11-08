After A.M. South Gets Some Sunshine - North Sees Spotty Light Mix

TODAY: Locations south will see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 30s to lower 50s. In the north, we’re more likely to experience isolated rain/snow showers the closer we are to the international border. Windy weather will develop today.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Expect cooler highs on Thursday and Friday, with snow likely on Thursday in northern Minnesota and the Northern Valley. Expect only very light accumulations with the possibility of as much as 1-3 inches in Lake of the Woods, MN. Otherwise, those that see snow will generally see less than half an inch. We’ll see more clouds than sun in the southern half of the area with highs in the 30s to middle 40s on Thursday and middle to upper 30s on Friday. The weekend looks very nice with a mostly sunny sky on Veterans Day with highs in the middle 40s and sunshine on Sunday with highs in the lower 50s.

FARGO FORECAST:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Low: 34 High: 49

Thursday: Partly cloudy and windy. Low: 32 High: 43

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Low: 27 High: 39

Saturday: Mostly clear. Low:27 High:43

Sunday: A few clouds with breezy winds. Low: 31 High: 52

Monday: Mostly sunny. Low: 35 High: 52

Tuesday: Mostly sunny Low: 36 High: 55

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.