Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

After A.M. South Gets Some Sunshine - North Sees Spotty Light Mix

Temperatures Trending Above Average
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
By Lisa Green
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY: Locations south will see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 30s to lower 50s. In the north, we’re more likely to experience isolated rain/snow showers the closer we are to the international border. Windy weather will develop today.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Expect cooler highs on Thursday and Friday, with snow likely on Thursday in northern Minnesota and the Northern Valley. Expect only very light accumulations with the possibility of as much as 1-3 inches in Lake of the Woods, MN. Otherwise, those that see snow will generally see less than half an inch. We’ll see more clouds than sun in the southern half of the area with highs in the 30s to middle 40s on Thursday and middle to upper 30s on Friday. The weekend looks very nice with a mostly sunny sky on Veterans Day with highs in the middle 40s and sunshine on Sunday with highs in the lower 50s.

FARGO FORECAST:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Low: 34 High: 49

Thursday: Partly cloudy and windy. Low: 32 High: 43

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Low: 27 High: 39

Saturday: Mostly clear. Low:27 High:43

Sunday: A few clouds with breezy winds. Low: 31 High: 52

Monday: Mostly sunny. Low: 35 High: 52

Tuesday: Mostly sunny Low: 36 High: 55

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Man injured after falling 25 feet from billboard platform
Man injured after falling 25 feet from billboard platform
Three people facing kidnapping charges, accused of restraining woman with zip ties in Moorhead...
Three people facing kidnapping charges, accused of restraining woman with zip ties in Moorhead basement
Bismarck man arrested for attempted murder
Fargo Police investigate theft at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Latest News

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM Weather November 7
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Weather November 7
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00 PM Weather November 7
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM Weather – November 7