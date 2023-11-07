ZIPS Car Wash honors veterans with free car washes, supports Honor Flight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ZIPS Car Wash is proud to support local veterans and active military as we honor their dedication and service this week on Veterans Day. ZIPS will offer a FREE Premier car wash to all United States veterans and active military personnel this Saturday, November 11. Honorees can visit any participating ZIPS location and enter wash code 1123 to redeem the offer on Saturday at more than 280 participating locations across the country. ZIPS Car Wash showed its local support of veterans this week with a donation to Veterans Honor Flight, based in Fargo, a 501c3 non-profit, volunteer-lead organization that takes veterans to Washington, DC, free of charge, to visit the memorials built in their honor.

“Without the support of our community partners such as ZIPS Car Wash, our local veterans could never realize the magnitude of gratitude that comes with each trip,” said Jane Matejcek, President, Board of Directors, Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN. “Individually, our efforts are limited, but collectively, we change lives. We’ve heard first-hand the stories of healing that come from visiting the memorials, not only for veterans but for their families also,” she added.

ZIPS has focused its charitable efforts on those who have served our country by offering free washes for veterans and active military for over 10 years on Veterans Day, and over the last 2 years, has donated $20,000 to local and national veterans service organizations. Within the last week, ZIPS has donated a total of $3,000 to veteran focused organizations across the country, including the donation to Veterans Honor Flight.

“On Veterans Day, and always, it’s important for us to recognize and elevate the service these men and women have provided to our country and the sacrifices they have made for our freedom on the day set aside to honor them,” said Gene Dinkens, CEO, ZIPS Car Wash. “We want to say thank you to each and every veteran and active military personnel and we’re continuing to extend our support efforts beyond just this one day by strengthening our local partnerships with veterans service organizations,” he added.

Guests who qualify for a free wash on Veterans Day are encouraged to use wash code 1123 when they arrive at the pay station for expedited service at their local ZIPS. These honored guests are encouraged to detail their vehicle with ZIPS complimentary microfiber drying towels, surface cleaner, turbo vacs and compressed air to get their vehicle looking great inside and out. ZIPS operates over 280 locations in 25 states and anticipates serving thousands of military personnel with free car washes on Veterans Day.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.