Welcome Home: North Dakota Staff Sergeant returns after deployment to Africa

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After being overseas for the last 6 months, Staff Sgt. Luke Spilde of the 119th Security Forces Squadron was welcomed by his family and unit members upon his return to Hector International Airport, on Tuesday, November 7.

Spilde just completed a six-month deployment to Africa.

He is the first North Dakota Air National Guard member to return from the deployment, with 11 more unit members scheduled to return in the coming month.

