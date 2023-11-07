Trial date scheduled for man accused in 2021 murder in Moorhead

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A trial date has been set for a man accused of murder in Clay County.

Idris Haji-Mohamed attended a hearing via Zoom on November 6 while his lawyers and the county prosecutor discussed details of the case. A murder trial is tentatively scheduled to start on February 12; the trial is expected to last about three weeks.

Haji-Mohamed is charged with 1st degree murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Abdi Mohamed Abdi in September of 2021. Court documents say he followed Abdi from the Casey’s General Store on 30th Avenue South, just east of 20th Street in Moorhead.

A short time later, surveillance video shows Haji-Mohamed chasing Abdi with a handgun near an apartment complex, and allegedly shooting him at least five times at point-blank range, according to court documents.

Haji-Mohamed is also charged with murder in a shooting investigation in Minneapolis on December 30, 2022.

