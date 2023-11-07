Three people facing kidnapping charges, accused of restraining woman with zip ties in Moorhead basement

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people are facing kidnapping-related charges after an apparent drug deal gone wrong. It happened on October 25th at 1105 12th Street South in Moorhead.

Court documents say a woman went to the home of Jamie White to sell him marijuana, but he refused and left the home. Documents indicate that when White returned, he began accusing the woman of stealing his meth. The woman denied stealing any drugs.

The victim says White then pointed a gun at her, then he and two others, Sheridan Carlson and April Lundgren, tied her to a pole in the basement with zip ties, taped to a chair and put a bandana in her mouth so she couldn’t scream.

The woman was able to get one of her earrings out of her ear and used it to start cutting at the zip ties before the earring broke. The victim was then eventually able to get a drywall screw and use that to finish cutting through the zip ties and run to a neighbors house to call 911.

Detective Torgerson was assigned to the case and eventually a search warrant was completed on the address of 1105 12th Street South. Inside the house numerous items were located that corroborated victim’s statement, including, the chair in the basement with numerous zip ties cut away as well as tape that 3 had been cut through. Also located in White’s home were a pistol holster and a clip loaded with ammunition. White has been convicted of a prior crime of violence felony and is not eligible to have possession of ammunition. Finally, located in White’s residence was a pound of cocaine.

White was located at his place of work and Detective Torgerson interviewed White. White eventually stated that he had “messed up” and admitted to kidnapping and holding victim against her will at his residence. White admitted to threatening victim but stated he did not have a gun with him when he threatened to kill victim. White was found to be in possession of victim’s two cellphones, her identification card and her pay card.

Lundgren was located at her residence in Fargo and admitted that she had gone over to White’s residence with Carlson. Lundgren stated that when she got to the residence, White was accusing victim of stealing meth from him. Lundgren stated that when they arrived, White had a gun in the back of his pants and she also observed, at one point, White point the gun at victim and threaten her with it. Lundgren stated that Carlson told victim to remove her clothes so they could strip search her for the methamphetamine, which they did but did not locate any methamphetamine.

Lundgren stated that White and Carlson took victim into the basement but that Lundgren did not go with them. Lundgren reported hearing a lot of noise form the basement. Lundgren stated that Carlson and White came up from the basement but victim did not. Lundgren did not intercede in any way to stop the restraint or kidnapping. Lundgren stated she then left the residence and was informed by Carlson later in the day that victim had escaped from the home.

Carlson, who lives in Detroit Lakes, was contacted by phone and admitted that she had been at White’s residence with Lundgren. Carlson stated that when she and Lundgren arrived that White was upset with victim and was accusing her of stealing meth from White. Carlson stated that she observed White with a gun and that Carlson eventually convinced White to put it away in a safe. Carlson stated that victim had lied several times to White and Carlson and that this made Carlson upset. Carlson provided one example where Carlson was asking victim where her car keys were and victim stated they were one place when it was determined the car keys were in fact in victim’s back pocket. Carlson stated that victim’s lying caused her to become upset and that Carlson struck victim with her hand/fist. Carlson stated that she believed her DNA would be found on the tape that was found at the scene in the basement. Carlson stated that she and Lundgren left the residence and that White called her later in the day to report that victim had escaped from the basement.

White is facing 6 charges: kidnapping, possession of cocaine or meth, assault, threats of violence, felon in possession of a firearm and simple robbery. Lundgren and Carlson are facing 4 charges: kidnapping, aiding and abetting kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and simple robbery.

