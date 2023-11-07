Syphilis in newborns increased 10X in 10 years

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The CDC is warning Americans about an alarming trend in babies born with syphilis.

According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 3,700 babies were born with syphilis in 2022, more than 10 times the number from 2012.

The CDC says syphilis in pregnancy can be deadly for babies, with side effects like a miscarriage, still birth or life-long medical issues.

The newest report says racial and ethnic minorities experienced the highest levels of newborn syphilis cases.

“The congenital syphilis epidemic is an unacceptable American crisis. All pregnant mothers—regardless of who they are or where they live—deserve access to care that protects them and their babies from preventable disease,” said Jonathan Mermin, M.D., M.P.H., director of CDC’s National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention.

Health professionals says timely testing is one of the best ways to reduce the risk of a child being born with syphilis. the CDC says in nine out of 10 cases, the cases could have been prevented with timely testing and treatment.

