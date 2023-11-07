Statewide agricultural survey to raise awareness of producer needs

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A statewide agricultural survey will help state and local agencies better understand the needs of North Dakota’s agriculture producers. The online survey, which launches on November 13, will be facilitated by the North Central U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Regional Food Business Center (RFBC), with assistance from the North Dakota Rural Electric Cooperative Foundation, a public charity created by the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives (NDAREC).

“The North Dakota Rural Electric Cooperative Foundation is proud to assist with this important survey,” says Josh Kramer, NDAREC executive vice president and general manager. “The results of the survey will ultimately help support a more resilient, diverse and competitive food system, which runs parallel with the foundation’s mission of ensuring quality of life for North Dakota’s rural residents.”

Farmers and food business owners are encouraged to complete the survey, which is available November 13 through December 11. A link to the survey can be found HERE.

The survey aligns with North Central USDA RFBC’s goal to support smaller, more resilient farm and food practices, specifically focusing on the development of critical infrastructure for small and mid-sized livestock processing, fruit and vegetable processing, and warehouse space and storage operations. One of 12 centers formed across the U.S. by the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service, North Central USDA RFBC is comprised of 35 partner organizations across the Dakotas and Minnesota.

North Dakota partners include the North Dakota Rural Electric Cooperative Foundation, North Dakota Farmers Union, North Dakota Local Food Development Alliance, North Dakota Women’s Business Center, Lake Agassiz Development Group, North Central Planning Council, Red River Regional Council, Souris Basin Planning Council, South Central Dakota Regional Council, Roosevelt Custer Regional Council for Development, Tri-County Regional Development Council and the Foundation for Agricultural and Rural Resources Management and Sustainability.

