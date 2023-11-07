Cooking with Cash Wa
Snow/Rain Chances Possible in Northern Locations

Temperatures Trending Above Average
By Russ Thomas
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUESDAY NIGHT:

Showers will diminish across the region during the evening and overnight hours as the weather system that brought a mix of snow/rain/freezing rain to the area will exit. Our sky will clear out for many allowing temperatures to drop into the middle 20s to middle 30s for morning lows.

WEDNESDAY: For the remainder of the week, we’ll continue to see off and on opportunities for a light snow to snow/rain mix in northern locations, while locations south will see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 30s to lower 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Expect cooler highs on Thursday and Friday, with snow likely on Thursday in northern Minnesota and the Northern Valley. Expect only very light accumulations with the possibility of as much as 1-3 inches in Lake of the Woods, MN. Otherwise, those that see snow will generally see less than half an inch. We’ll see more clouds than sun in the southern half of the area with highs in the 30s to middle 40s on Thursday and middle to upper 30s on Friday. The weekend looks very nice with a mostly sunny sky on Veterans Day with highs in the middle 40s and sunshine on Sunday with highs in the lower 50s.

FARGO FORECAST:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Low: 34 High: 49

Thursday: Partly cloudy and windy. Low: 32 High: 43

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Low: 27 High: 39

Saturday: Mostly clear. Low:27 High:43

Sunday: A few clouds with breezy winds. Low: 31 High: 52

Monday: Mostly sunny. Low: 35 High: 52

Tuesday: Mostly sunny Low: 36 High: 55

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

