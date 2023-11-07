Snowmobiles still not allowed on the Greenway south of Demers

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks City Council has voted to maintain the current snowmobiling route for the 2023-2024 season.

A snowmobile route working group was created to reexamine the route and research the possibility of allowing snowmobiles on the Greenway south of Demers Avenue.

The working group included three homeowners who live along the Greenway, two members of the Greenway Technical Committee, two city council members and three members of the Red River Snowmobile Club. The group also consulted with police, public health and the city attorney.

The group says one of the challenges with allowing snowmobiles on the Greenway is that it was not designed for a separate snowmobile route, so they have safety concerns when it comes to people cross-country skiing, snow shoeing, biking, walking and sledding.

There are also significant concerns with the narrower Greenway areas, such as along the Reeves Drive/Lincoln Park and south of 47th Avenue in the Desiree Drive corridors.

Other challenges with allowing snowmobiles on the Greenway include, lack of proactive and reactive law enforcement, skepticism of snowmobilers obeying the 15MPH speed limit, and property owners in and around the Greenway who purchased residential properties without considering snowmobile routes through the Greenway.

The working group said positives related to incorporating a snowmobile route would include potential economic development and tourism to the area, and groomed and managed trails could cut down on the illegal snowmobile activity in and around the Greenway.

After several meetings, discussions, and a field trip to the Greenway, the working group decided there is no reasonable route on the Greenway to recommend to the City Council at this time. They say, if a snowmobile route was added in the future, it should be separated and distinct from the non-motorized recreational activities and placed near the river.

“I think this will greatly enhance the quality of life around the people who that live next to the Greenway, the people that use the Greenway... their safety,” said citizen Denny O’Donnell. “And it’s a known fact that it can’t be patrolled.” O’Donnell goes on to suggest, “Maybe the snowmobile club, if they’d like to see something in the future, they could help out with stopping the renegades from using it.”

Citizen Jane Croker also spoke at the City Council meeting on November 6. She says she has spent at least 40 hours over the last year going to all of the access points on the Greenway to observe behavior of snowmobilers and speak with them about their perspectives.

“People who snowmobile have told me that 15 miles an hour is painfully slow on a snowmobile and people just won’t do that,” she said in reference to the speed limit on City of Grand Forks routes.

Croker said she counted 9-15 different snowmobile tracks in the area of Riverside Park to downtown, where there is a designated snowmobile route.

“I saw snowmobilers going right on top of the non-motorized trail and I’ve had people come up behind me on snowmobiles definitely going over 15 miles an hour,” recalling her experiences on the Greenway.

Both O’Donnell and Crocker thanked the City Council and the working group for keeping the snowmobile routes as-is for now.

“That small area is all those of us that have non-motorized users have. There’s hundreds of not thousands of miles of snowmobile trails in rural areas for snowmobilers to enjoy,” Crocker said. “All of whom enjoy the quiet beauty and the serenity of that place. I think it’s a jewel of our community and I appreciate your efforts to preserve it.”

City Council member Bret Weber says the feedback he heard from community members was ‘overwhelmingly opposed to snowmobiles on the Greenway.’ He also adds that he’d like to see Grand Forks more fully embrace the Red River when it comes to winter activities.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.