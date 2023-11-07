Cooking with Cash Wa
Overnight fire damages a garage in south Fargo

A fire overnight damaged several garage units at an apartment complex in south Fargo
A fire overnight damaged several garage units at an apartment complex in south Fargo(Zachary Weiand)
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fire overnight damaged several garage units at an apartment complex in south Fargo.

The call came in just before midnight on Monday, Nov. 6, lasting into the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 7, in the 900 block of 42nd Street South. A Valley News Live reporter on scene witnessed smoke billowing from two garage units, and fire crews climbing to the roof of the garage while battling the smoke.

The fire happened in an area where Fargo Police say arsonists have been intentionally setting garage fires. It is unknown if this fire is connected to those arsons.

The fire is currently under investigation and no other information is known at this time.

