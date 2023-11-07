Cooking with Cash Wa
Next System Starts Today with a Range of Precipitation Possible

Temperatures Trending Above Average
By Lisa Green
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONDAY NIGHT:

OVERNIGHT: A cloudy sky will remain in place as we head into the evening and overnight hours. We’ll continue to see breezy conditions at times. A we head into the early morning hours, light precipitation will begin to move into the region from the southwest. A few of our southernmost areas will see rain with the possibility of mixed precipitation, including freezing rain by daybreak. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

TUESDAY FORECAST:

TUESDAY: A mix of rain and snow with patches of freezing rain will continue to move northward through the region as we move into the daytime hours. Fargo will see a few light showers during our morning commute with the potential for light freezing rain. Please be aware of the possibility of slick roads. Temperatures will rise above the freezing mark by 9am, which should eliminate any slick road conditions that may develop. As the wave of precipitation moves northward, northern Minnesota, the Northern Valley, and Devils Lake Basin will experience a good opportunity for a rain/snow mix with some of our northernmost locations seeing all snow. Very light accumulations are possible. Those in the southern Valley, including Fargo/Moorhead will see a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: For the remainder of the week, we’ll continue to see off and on opportunities for a light snow to snow/rain mix, while locations south will see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs ranging from the middle 40s to lower 50s Tuesday through Thursday, with cooler highs on Friday. Veteran’s Day will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Sunday through Wednesday will feature a good deal of sunshine with highs in the high 40s to middle 50s!

FARGO FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy w/ mixed showers Low: 30 High: 44

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy Low: 34 High: 50

Thursday: A few clouds. Low: 32 High: 43

Friday: Partly cloudy. Low: 27 High: 39

Saturday: Mostly clear. Low:27 High:43

Sunday: A few clouds with breezy winds. Low: 29 High: 50

Monday: Mostly sunny. Low: 36 High: 50

