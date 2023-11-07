Newborn shares birthday with mother, grandmother

LINTON, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A North Dakota family is happy their new baby decided to arrive a week early because she was born on an extra special day: both her mother and grandmother’s birthday.

Little Teegan Jean Weber’s birth was full of surprises. First, her mom, Valerie Weber, was pretty confident she was going to have a baby boy.

“I was so sure she was a boy. I was positive,” Weber told KFYR.

Second, Teegan decided to make her grand entrance a week early on Oct. 23, already a special day for the Weber family.

“She shares a birthday with me and my mom,” Teegan’s mom said. “I thought it was a possibility but never in a million years.”

Weber and her mother, Wanda Scherr, have always celebrated their birthday together with cake and family. Photos of their special day date back 34 years.

Now, the party has grown, as three generations of birthday girls share this special day.

“I was very surprised, yes,” Scherr said. “I thought that would be really cool if she would be born on my birthday and my daughter Valerie’s birthday, and God blessed us.”

No matter how many more birthdays they celebrate, Weber says this birthday might be her best one ever.

“It’s very special,” she said. “It’s going to be hard to top this one.”

Both Weber and Teegan are also the fourth born in their families. Teegan joins two older sisters and a brother, while her mom has three older sisters.

One of those sisters, by the way, was actually due Oct. 23, but Scherr said that daughter was born a week late.

Scherr isn’t sure what her due date was, but she says she was born in the evening, just like Weber and Teegan.

Most babies arrive within a week or so of their expected due date, either a little early or a little late. Only about 5% of women give birth on the exact day they are due.

