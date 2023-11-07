Cooking with Cash Wa
Moorhead man arrested for allegedly raping woman

(KTTC)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man has been arrested and is charged for the alleged rape of a woman in Fargo in 2022.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Otis William Manning, Jr. and he was taken into custody in late October 2023. He is charged in Cass County Court with one count of gross sexual imposition, which is a AA felony.

Police were called to a Fargo hospital on November 10, 2022, for a report of a woman who had been raped. According to court documents, the woman says Manning Jr. took drugs and then injected drugs into her arm before showing a pistol and pulling his pants down.

The woman says Manning Jr. forced her to perform oral sex and also put the pistol in her mouth. Court documents go on to say Manning Jr. is accused of raping the woman. When someone else in the apartment came to check on the woman, she says Manning Jr. stopped the sexual assault and left the apartment.

Manning Jr. was arrested in Moorhead on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of drugs and paraphernalia. The gross sexual imposition charge was recently filed in Cass County. He appeared in court on October 27, 2023, where a judge set bail at $250,000 cash on the condition that he signs an order prohibiting contact with the victim.

