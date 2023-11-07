Cooking with Cash Wa
MN Sec. of State Simon: Local elections “make voices heard”

Steve Simon talks about local elections
Steve Simon talks about local elections(Quinn Gorham)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – Starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, polls will open for local elections across the state.

While voter turnout in those local elections can often be smaller than in presidential elections, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon argues they can be just as impactful.

“There are no [elections tomorrow for] statewide offices. But there are a number of municipal contests. So, city council, mayor, school board elections, a number of special elections around Minnesota,” he said.

Simon said local elections often have a greater impact on one’s day-to-day life.

“These elections that are happening right now in Minnesota, these will have the most direct and immediate effect on quality of life, across a whole host of issues,” he said.

Elections officials across the state say the measures and candidates that you vote for in municipal elections often control things like waste disposal, road maintenance, and education.

“Municipal elections are really important. You’re really electing that person that represents you here at a local level and local government?” said Katie Smith, Director of Elections and Voter Services in Minneapolis

Drumming up support for the elections can be tough when they’re not as high-profile, but there are a few cases each year where local interest in a race results in a big turnout.

“Competitiveness tends to breed a certain energy and passion that shows up in turnout in terms of the number of bodies, who go and vote. There may be other contests and other places where it’s far less competitive,” Simon said.

The races can present an opportunity to vote for things based simply on their local benefits, dodging the vitriol that other political matters tend to carry.

“It’s not only unique, I think it’s refreshing. We live in a polarized time in terms of ideologies, and political parties. But all of these contests are nonpartisan, nobody is running with a partisan designation,” Simon said.

