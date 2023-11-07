Man who kills Crookston man in head-on crash gets no jail time

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - No jail time for a Fertile, Minnesota man who killed Crookston man after he caused a head-on crash back in September of 2022.

20-year-old Tyson Horton pled guilty to Negligent Homicide in the death of 42-year-old Thomas McWaters.

Court documents say just before 8:30 AM Tuesday September 13, 2022 Horton was driving his 2016 Dodge Charger eastbound on County Road 7-- just east of Thompson-- when he crossed over the center line in front of a Ford F150 driven by McWaters, colliding head-on with his pickup truck. McWaters was pronounced dead on scene.

Horton was sentenced Monday to 180 days of home confinement. The argument for no jail time centered on the fact that Horton’s eye was injured at the time of the crash, and he may not have been able to see.

Horton’s Attorney, Daniel J. Frisk, tells Valley News Live Monday:

The crash was not the result of excess speed, alcohol, drugs, texting or cellphone use. Tyson had been involved in an incident with two other individual who essentially attacked him and left his car in the field. Tyson and his father returned to the field to retrieve his vehicle the next morning around 8:30. Law enforcement met Tyson and his father at the site, administered a breathalyzer, and were able to see Tyson’s injuries to his face and eye. Tyson was able to leave and was following his father back home. According to Tyson, the cut above Tyson’s eye began to bleed causing a partial loss of vision in the left eye. We believe that was a significant factor in the accident. Tyson is a young man, 20 at the time of the incident. Although I believe the charges were defendable, Tyson did not want to put the victim’s family through anymore trauma or a trial. Not to minimize what had happened, but Tyson also struggles with the accident. The resolution between the State and Tyson was carefully negotiated, and the State’s Attorney was very professional in pursuing these charges and resolving the matter. A plea was reached with the understanding I would present an argument for a downward departure.

