Man involved in standoff found competent in Moorhead arson case

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man at the center of an arson and domestic abuse investigation has been found competent to move forward in the case.

Sean Ahrenholtz is charged in Clay County with arson, burglary, assault, domestic assault and false imprisonment. Moorhead Police and Fire Departments were called to the Moorhead home in the 800 block of 7th Avenue South on September 9. Officers say when they arrived on scene, they saw Ahrenholtz run back inside and emerge on the roof where he remained for an hours-long standoff.

An evaluation of mental illness or cognitive impairment was ordered in September, and on November 6, a judge said Ahrenholtz was found competent.

His next court appearance is scheduled for December 11.

