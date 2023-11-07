Insomnia Cookies opens first Grand Forks location

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Insomnia Cookies, the beloved cult brand known for serving warm cookies all day and late into the night, is set to open its first store in Grand Forks. The new bakery, located in downtown Grand Forks, marks the brand’s second store in North Dakota and 260th location nationwide.

Here to the rescue when that craving for something sweet hits (even at 3 a.m.!), Insomnia Cookies offers in-store, pickup, and delivery options for customers to experience the company’s signature warm, delicious cookies. From the Classic Chocolate Chunk cookie to favorites like Snickerdoodle and Confetti Deluxe, decadent brookies, brownies, and blondies, a full slate of vegan options, and a frequently-rotating limited-edition menu, the brand’s offerings satisfy every sweet tooth – warm or cold.

In celebration of the new Grand Forks location, Insomnia Cookies will be holding an all-day in-store grand opening event and late-night celebration baked full of freebies, treats, and more. The late-night bakery is looking forward to giving back to the local Grand Forks community by donating a portion of retail sales from the grand opening event to North Country Food Bank.

STORE DETAILS

· Address: 416 Demers Avenue Grand Forks, ND 58201

· Store Hours:

o Sunday 12:00 PM - 1:00 AM

o Monday 11:00 AM - 1:00 AM

o Tuesday 11:00 AM - 1:00 AM

o Wednesday 11:00 AM - 1:00 AM

o Thursday 11:00 AM - 3:00 AM

o Friday 11:00 AM - 3:00 AM

o Saturday 12:00 PM - 3:00 AM

GRAND OPENING EVENT DETAILS & GIVEAWAYS

· Date: Saturday, November 11th

· Time: 12:00 PM – 3:00 AM

· Sweet Offers:

o On Saturday, November 11, from 12 PM – 3 AM, Insomniacs who visit the new Grand Forks store will receive 1 FREE Classic cookie (no purchase required) in-store, or 1 FREE Classic cookie with their delivery order (minimum purchase required). Insomniacs can also earn free delivery with the code GRANDFORKS.

o Customers will be able to celebrate late into the night with sweet giveaways, a prize wheel, milk pong, and more! Best of all, the first 50 people in line at 12 PM will receive a FREE 6-pack of assorted Classic cookies!

o 15% of in-store sales from 12 PM – 3 AM at the new Grand Forks location will be donated to North Country Food Bank.

The new store will deliver to Insomniacs at the University of North Dakota and throughout surrounding neighborhoods in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks. Insomnia Cookies looks forward to satisfying the cravings of Fighting Hawks and Grand Forks cookie lovers alike.

Join the squad! The new Grand Forks location is hiring part-time cookie crew members, delivery drivers, and shift leaders. Interested applicants and cookie lovers are encouraged to apply now at Careers.InsomniaCookies.com.

Download the Insomnia Cookies App! Satisfying your sweets cravings is made easy with the Insomnia Cookies app. Insomniacs can track their deliveries, re-order favorites, and receive the best deals that are only available in the app. Available in the App Store and Google Play Store.

