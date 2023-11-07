Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Gov. Burgum not giving up, despite not qualifying for 3rd debate

By Justin Betti
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gov. Doug Burgum says he plans to keep campaigning, despite not qualifying for the 3rd Republican presidential primary debate.

Burgum reached the unique donors requirement but fell short in the national polling requirement.

Burgum admits he still doesn’t have the national name recognition but believes his message is connecting with voters on the ground in places like Iowa and New Hampshire.

The next debate is Wednesday, Nov. 8, in Miami. You can watch on KVLY (NBC) starting at 7 p.m. Central time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Shania Twain asked fan to join her on stage at FARGODOME
‘It was cool. It was just really surprising:’ 9-year-old from Dickinson sings on stage with Shania Twain
Katie Richards
VNL’S Sophia Richards shares tribute to her late aunt, former UND basketball standout Katie Richards
Jesse Dean Meier
Man charged with sexual assault of 12-year-old girl
Holiday Lights Parade Posts
Duplicate events causing concern for Fargo’s Holiday Lights Parade

Latest News

Bobcat announces new location in Monterrey, Mexico.
Bobcat shares plans for new facility in Mexico
Moorhead man arrested for allegedly raping woman
Jamie White, Sheridan Carlson and April Lundgren arrested and charged for allegedly kidnapping...
Three people facing kidnapping charges, accused of restraining woman with zip ties in Moorhead basement
Fargo Police investigate theft at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
Valley News Live at 4pm
Three People Facing Kidnapping Charges