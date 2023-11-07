Gov. Burgum not giving up, despite not qualifying for 3rd debate

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gov. Doug Burgum says he plans to keep campaigning, despite not qualifying for the 3rd Republican presidential primary debate.

Burgum reached the unique donors requirement but fell short in the national polling requirement.

Burgum admits he still doesn’t have the national name recognition but believes his message is connecting with voters on the ground in places like Iowa and New Hampshire.

The next debate is Wednesday, Nov. 8, in Miami. You can watch on KVLY (NBC) starting at 7 p.m. Central time.

