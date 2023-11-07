Cooking with Cash Wa
First medical clinic in Horace opens on Tuesday

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The first medidcal clinic to be built in Horace is opening on Tuesday, November 7. Tours were provided at the Sanford Horace following a ribbon cutting on Monday.

Sanford Horace, located in the Shoppes at Horace strip mall at 7951 Jacks Way, features primary care services and includes 10 exam rooms. The clinic opens with four providers, but Sanford says there is enough space to accommodate additional providers as the need grows in the community.

“We are excited and ready to officially join the Horace community,” said Kathryn Norby, Sanford Health executive director, primary care and behavioral health. “Sanford Health is built on investing in services to meet the future health care needs of our patients. No matter where they live, we want people to have easy access to health care. The opening of this clinic is another step in the right direction for our patients to have health care services in their own backyard.”

Providers at Sanford Horace include: · Shelly Wadhawan, MD · Dana Stegmiller, PA-C · Katy Dobberstein, NP · Kayla Weigel, NP

Sanford Horace is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Appointments can be made via My Sanford Chart or via phone at 701-234-8830.

