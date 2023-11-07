Fargo Police investigate theft at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating a report of theft Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

On Oct. 15, 2023, police were called to the restaurant at 2653 45th St. S. in Fargo.

Police would not comment further on the investigation. However, the general manager at Freddy’s tells Valley News Live that a man lifted more than $4,000 from their safe.

The general manager says they filed a police report, and the incident was caught on camera.

Anyone with information should call Fargo Police.

