Fargo Foster parent arrested for alleged child abuse

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is facing a child abuse charge for allegedly hitting a foster child who was in his care.

Fargo Police were called about a missing 11-year-old boy on November 5. Once he was located, court documents say the officers told the boy they would bring him home, but he began to cry and said “I don’t want to go back” over and over again.

According to court documents, the boy told officers he was working on his homework at the dining room table when an argument started. The boy says his foster dad, Austin Schindler, had been drinking, pulled the boy out of his chair and pinned him to the floor.

The boy says he was punched and slapped, and told officers that his arm, face and legs hurt from the altercation, court documents say. Officers say the boy had a large, dark bruise on his arm, as well as marks and bruises on his legs.

Austin Calvin Schindler is charged with one felony count of child abuse. He appeared in court on November 6 where bond was set at $5,000. He can be released by posting 10% bail and signing an order prohibiting contact with the victim.

According to court records, the boy was taken to a different foster home.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.