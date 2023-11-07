Duplicate events causing concern for Fargo’s Holiday Lights Parade

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several viewers contacted our Whistleblower Hotline alerting us to duplicate events created for Fargo’s Holiday Lights Parade on Facebook -- many of which are concerned about safety. Safety downtown has been an especially hot topic for months. After the officer-involved shooting on July 14th, it came to light that the intended target of the gunman was the Downtown Fargo Street Fair.

Our team found nearly 40 of the spoof events for the Holiday Lights Parade. We took the concerns to the Downtown Community Partnership, who call the issue “frustrating”.

Rocky Schneider, with the Downtown Community Partnership says he’s been reporting the spoofs to Facebook, but it hasn’t done anything. Schneider adds, “It doesn’t look as purposefully malicious as it does a way to elevate someone else’s spam account. Not sure what that benefits them though.”

Schneider went on to say that it is causing concern for his team. “While they’ve copied over the correct information from what I know, I have real concern about if we need to change the information, date, weather, or other serious incident.” He’s also concerned about the duplicate events changing information and creating confusion.

