Disney on Ice coming to FARGODOME in March

Mickey's Search Party
Mickey's Search Party(Disney on Ice)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Get ready, Disney fans! Disney on Ice is coming to the FARGODOME. There will be 7 shows running Thursday March 7th- Sunday, March 10th, 2024.

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster Tuesday, Nov 14 @ 10:00 am.

The show is called Mickey’s Search Party, featuring not only skaters, but also acrobatics and stunts. The description reads:

Look for clues in the search for Tinker Bell through immersive, fantastic worlds. Explore the colorful spirit realm of Coco, sail away with Moana as she bravely saves her island, see Belle in the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life, and sing-along with Elsa in the icy world of Frozen. Make memories during Aladdin, Toy Story and The Little Mermaid as the search party becomes an all-out celebration!

Visit DisneyOnIce.com for more information.

