Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Cramer comments on blocked military promotion latest

Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville: Last week, the U.S. Senate met to vote on military...
Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville: Last week, the U.S. Senate met to vote on military promotions; however, Tuberville blocked all 61 of the promotions. Now, tensions are rising on both sides of the aisle.(Senator Tommy Tuberville)
By Justin Gick
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the U.S. Senate met to vote on military promotions; however, Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville blocked all 61 of the promotions. Now, tensions are rising on both sides of the aisle.

Senator Kevin Cramer says this all goes back to President Biden forcing the military to pay for its members to travel to get an abortion. It is against the law for the federal government to accommodate abortions.

Cramer says in response to this decision, Senator Tuberville put a hold on all defense nominations. Cramer says in order to break the backlog of nominees, a number of Republican Senators went to the floor and called the nominees up one at a time asking for unanimous consent to confirm them. 

This was something Senator Tuberville said he was willing to support ten months ago, but he objected to every one of them.

“Where we are is we are at a stalemate with Senator Tuberville who’s taking a very strong pro-life stance, who’s taking a strong stance against the illegal actions of the Biden Administration, and he has every right to do it and he has moral standing to do it. However, it’s also at the same time hurting our military,” said Sen. Cramer.

Cramer says there are a couple of things in the works to get the promotions completed.

He says it’s important to remember that none of the generals, admirals, colonels or anyone in the military make policy decisions. These are imposed on them by outside forces, like Congress or the commander-in-chief.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Larson was arrested on Friday, November 3rd.
UPDATE: Grand Forks man charged with animal neglect and drug possession
Jania Thomas and Clayton Cottman with their daughter Kaidence Miracle.
“My heart just melted”: Fargo family shocked by community support after baby born 10 weeks early
Shania Twain asked fan to join her on stage at FARGODOME
‘It was cool. It was just really surprising:’ 9-year-old from Dickinson sings on stage with Shania Twain
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Jesse Dean Meier
Man charged with sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

Latest News

Shania Twain asked fan to join her on stage at FARGODOME
‘It was cool. It was just really surprising:’ 9-year-old from Dickinson sings on stage with Shania Twain
Man who kills Crookston man in head-on crash gets no jail time
Insomnia Cookies
Insomnia Cookies opens first Grand Forks location
Mickey's Search Party
Disney on Ice coming to FARGODOME in March
26-year-old Idris Haji-Mohamed
Trial date scheduled for man accused in 2021 murder in Moorhead